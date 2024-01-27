 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chicken Invaders Universe update for 27 January 2024

Game version 142

Share · View all patches · Build 13289765 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update removes “The Next Wave” episode from CIU. It might return (together with the rest of the episodes) at some point in the future. In the meantime, the CI2 “Mother-Hen Ship” boss has been added to regular Invasion and Boss Rush missions. This means that boss encounters in existing missions (e.g., your favourites) have potentially changed.

“Virtual Joystick” has been added to touchscreen control menu. Due to this change, all menu options have unavoidably been reset, so please take the time to customize them again to your liking.

More information about this update can be found here: https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/ciu-version-142/31929

Changed files in this update

CIU WindowsEXE Depot Depot 1510462
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link