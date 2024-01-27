Game version 142

This update removes “The Next Wave” episode from CIU. It might return (together with the rest of the episodes) at some point in the future. In the meantime, the CI2 “Mother-Hen Ship” boss has been added to regular Invasion and Boss Rush missions. This means that boss encounters in existing missions (e.g., your favourites) have potentially changed.

“Virtual Joystick” has been added to touchscreen control menu. Due to this change, all menu options have unavoidably been reset, so please take the time to customize them again to your liking.

More information about this update can be found here: https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/ciu-version-142/31929