 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mines and Magic update for 27 January 2024

Campaign and balance update

Share · View all patches · Build 13289723 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

+2 new campaign levels, 18 of 20 are implemented
balance changes

Changed files in this update

Mines and Magic Content Depot 884641
  • Loading history…
Mines and Magic Depot Depot 884642
  • Loading history…
Mines and Magic Depot Depot 884643
  • Loading history…
Mines and Magic Linux Depot 884644
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link