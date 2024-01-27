Update 0.15 Localization and Achievements

New Stuffs

Add localization of 3 new languages. Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Thai.

Add support for PS controller and will show correct button image in-game.

Steam achievements, there are 30 in total. Those who already unlocked the "in-game unlock" they will also get these Steam achievements if you reenter the town screen.

Dungeon Looter will plan to go full release this quarter. (Q1 2024)

The price will also increase to $11.99.

Also let me think about a little bit something more to add before going full release this quarter. (TBD)

Statistically, the game had sold ~750 units (net, minus refunds) since its initial release in October 2022.

(And before you ask, no you just don't just x$10 to this number, game sold in different country and on sale have lower price per unit)

How was this number doing?

Looking back, not bad for the first game, it could be worse for the game with 0 PR. But I'm aware that a somewhat successful game (having review number hover around 200-300) would make the same as mine in just one month on launch, vs mine that been gathered this for 13 months. I'm still very far to that goal.

My lesson for this one is that, don't neglect the PR, and I will have to start it soon around the upcoming full release.

Thank you everyone for joining and be part of Early Access during this 13 months!

Your support means a lot to me.

ːlovekamiheartː ːlovekamiheartː ːlovekamiheartː

That's all for now,

See you in the upcoming full release then!

ːsteamhappyː