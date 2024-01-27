Hi guys,

We appreciate your continued support and feedback as we work to enhance your gaming experience.

We are excited to announce the release of our latest bug-fixing patch. This update addresses several issues reported by our dedicated community, and we are grateful for your assistance in identifying and bringing them to our attention.

[BUG] Some companies have negative public share available

[BUG] Player can buy more than 100% of company shares

[BUG] In Database search, medium and high turnover filter doesn't work

[BUG] Sell button on company record doesn't work

[GRAPHIC UPGRADE] In panels where is shown own stake, value has just one digit

[BUG] Buy and sell commodities doesn't work properly

[BUG] Buy and sell in player portfolio doens't get updated after an operation

[BUG] Buy company bond button doesn't disactive on no more public bonds available

[BUG] State Bond doesn't work in player portfolio panel

[BUG] Can buy more than 20% stake with Call Option

[BUG] State Bond row doesn't work properly