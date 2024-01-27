 Skip to content

Hedge Fund Tycoon update for 27 January 2024

BUG FIXING

Share · View all patches · Build 13289610 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi guys,

We appreciate your continued support and feedback as we work to enhance your gaming experience.

We are excited to announce the release of our latest bug-fixing patch. This update addresses several issues reported by our dedicated community, and we are grateful for your assistance in identifying and bringing them to our attention.

[BUG] Some companies have negative public share available
[BUG] Player can buy more than 100% of company shares
[BUG] In Database search, medium and high turnover filter doesn't work
[BUG] Sell button on company record doesn't work
[GRAPHIC UPGRADE] In panels where is shown own stake, value has just one digit
[BUG] Buy and sell commodities doesn't work properly
[BUG] Buy and sell in player portfolio doens't get updated after an operation
[BUG] Buy company bond button doesn't disactive on no more public bonds available
[BUG] State Bond doesn't work in player portfolio panel
[BUG] Can buy more than 20% stake with Call Option
[BUG] State Bond row doesn't work properly

Changed files in this update

Depot 2310901 Depot 2310901
  • Loading history…
