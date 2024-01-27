 Skip to content

Magicube update for 27 January 2024

v1.14

Build 13289572 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved level 6 and 13 to reduce trial and error as much as possible.

Fixed a bug that caused the arrow on the pedestal to gradually rise.

