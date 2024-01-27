Improvement Update #3: Styling Your Homebase with Interior Shop

Hello, Aquascapers! 🐟🌿

We greatly appreciate your support and feedback throughout the Early Access phase of Aquascapers. Many reports and feedback have been documented in our backlog, and some are already in the process of being prioritized for solutions and fixes.

In response to your concerns about the current lack of meaningful use for in-game currency, we're excited to introduce one of our targeted features: Interior Shop. This is just one of the solutions we are developing, and it doesn't rule out the possibility of additional features in the future to address this concern.

With the Interior Shop, you can purchase a variety of furniture and interior designs to replace elements in your Homebase, allowing you to personalize its appearance and showcase it to other players. To access the Interior Shop, simply use the new TV located on the right when entering the Homebase.



You'll need to purchase each item to change existing elements. For this update, the interior that can be replaced includes Ceiling, Floor, Upper Wallpaper, and Lower Wallpaper.



Here are some views of the Homebase after being updated with a different appearance. You can customize it to your liking once you've purchased each item. In Multiplayer, your friends visiting your Homebase can see the changes you've made.





In addition to introducing the Interior Shop, we've also provided information about the functionality of the Steam Screenshot feature, accessible via the F12 button. Use this feature to showcase your aquascape results, the appearance of your Homebase, or other in-game events to the Steam Community. Each screenshot taken will be displayed by the Steam Client when you exit the game.

This concludes Improvement Update #3. Please ensure that you have received the new updates by restarting your Steam client or using the verify integration option in the game's properties. The new version is marked as v2024.04.6 [ad128c8], visible in the bottom left corner of the main menu.

If you encounter any further issues or have additional feedback, please feel free to share them in the discussion. Rest assured, we're diligently recording every report and feedback, gradually addressing them in upcoming improvement updates.

Wishing you an enjoyable gaming experience.

Happy Aquascaping! 🐟🌿

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2299400?utm_source=steam_devlog&utm_campaign=devlog&utm_medium=web&utm_content=update_improvement_3