Three Kingdoms Zhao Yun updateV1.0.9

Version V1.0.9 Update:

Hello, dear generals! Thank you for your active feedback. We are continuously optimizing the game. In this update, we have addressed issues related to being unable to enter Capital Xu, getting stuck after Cao's army retreats in Xiapi City, the disappearance of the teleportation point when returning to Xiaopei County Cantonment, and abnormal display of NPCs in the main storyline scenes.

Thank you for your understanding and support, and we hope you continue to enjoy the game!