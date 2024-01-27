 Skip to content

Backwoods update for 27 January 2024

Alpha 0.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13289470 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game improvements

  • Added boulders at the entrance to the quarry.
  • Added restorable stone at entrance and inside the quarry.
  • Added regenerating dead bushes near the gate quarry and the entrance to the clay location.
  • The interaction zones of all similar buildings will now be shown during construction.
  • Decreased Stone Golem HP.
  • Reworked alchemist table craft recipe.
  • Cooked mushrooms now regenerate HP.
  • Increased quantity of stone and iron boulders in the start location.
  • Increased resources drop for stone, copper and iron boulders.
  • Improved player harvest animation transition.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where a flat roof could not be placed over a wall.
  • Fixed cauldron colliders.
  • Fixed ravens spawn.
  • Fixed crystal lamp collision jittering.

