Alpha 0.2.2

Game improvements
- Added boulders at the entrance to the quarry.
- Added restorable stone at entrance and inside the quarry.
- Added regenerating dead bushes near the gate quarry and the entrance to the clay location.
- The interaction zones of all similar buildings will now be shown during construction.
- Decreased Stone Golem HP.
- Reworked alchemist table craft recipe.
- Cooked mushrooms now regenerate HP.
- Increased quantity of stone and iron boulders in the start location.
- Increased resources drop for stone, copper and iron boulders.
- Improved player harvest animation transition.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where a flat roof could not be placed over a wall.
- Fixed cauldron colliders.
- Fixed ravens spawn.
- Fixed crystal lamp collision jittering.
Changed files in this update