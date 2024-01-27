24/01/27 Patch Notes

Preface

For those of you who are interested in trying out Alpha League early. Our Playtest Server is now open to public. If you want to join, simply apply for the Playtest on Store Page.

We are expecting a server maintenance around Jan. 27th 10am CET/1am PST/5pm BJT. The maintenance will continue for about 1 hour. Like every week before, please restart Steam to update the game client.

Part. 1 Content

We have temporarily retired Marble, because we cannot fix his texture issue for the moment. We apologize to those who love Marble, and we expect Marble to be back soon. A new hero - the North Berserker "Eyvar" is available for play now. Please check for details in Library. Eyvar is tanky and mainly deals damage by critical hits.

Part. 2 Balance

Buff: the healing amount for Adrenaline (Heal Genre Legendary Skill) has been 33% increased. Rework: talents (passive skill) of Jenny and Alicia are stronger now in early game (because we find new players may fail 1-7 monster round with these 2 heroes) and slightly weaker in late game. Reworked mechanism of Credit card. You can always overdraft now. Buffed damage of Damage Reflection (Shield+Curse Normal Skill), check out in library. You can now pick identical heroes.

Part. 3 Miscellaneous

Fixed reconnection issue. When players quit lobby or are disconnected for a long time, they should still be able to reconnect. Especially when play as a team. Tweaked the Elo System. It will be easier for a good player to climb the ladder. However, when a player loses, he or she also loses more elo points. Improved Bot intelligence. New players should be able to experience a smoother learning curve. Improved UI in several places. We will keep improving the UI. Keep improving performance on earlier specs computers. Fixed sound effect bug for Opal. Fixed all the known bugs. Fixed some text mistakes.

Expectation for next week