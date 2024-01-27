Trading Cards Update
Hi everyone, we have some exciting news for you!
Now the game is more valuable, we got the Profile Features
Which means that:
- Now the game has collectible cards, badges, profile backgrounds, emoji
- The game can be added to the game showcase
- Achievements are now counted in the total meter
- Achievements can be added to the achievements showcase
- The game counts towards the perfect game list
- And some other things
Unfortunately, you can get a trading card through purchasing an item:
https://store.steampowered.com/itemstore/2667970/
*We cannot change this.
Also an update has been released for the game, but most of the changes are internal.
From visually noticeable changes:
- The main menu has been slightly redesigned
- Fixed some bugs during the game
- Fixed known bugs related to achievements
- Light tweaking for non-standard screen resolutions
- Cleaned up code, slightly improved game performance
Changed files in this update