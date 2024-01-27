 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

100 Asian Cats update for 27 January 2024

Trading Cards Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13289391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Trading Cards Update

Hi everyone, we have some exciting news for you!

Now the game is more valuable, we got the Profile Features

Which means that:
  • Now the game has collectible cards, badges, profile backgrounds, emoji
  • The game can be added to the game showcase
  • Achievements are now counted in the total meter
  • Achievements can be added to the achievements showcase
  • The game counts towards the perfect game list
  • And some other things
Unfortunately, you can get a trading card through purchasing an item:

https://store.steampowered.com/itemstore/2667970/

*We cannot change this.

Also an update has been released for the game, but most of the changes are internal.

From visually noticeable changes:

  • The main menu has been slightly redesigned
  • Fixed some bugs during the game
  • Fixed known bugs related to achievements
  • Light tweaking for non-standard screen resolutions
  • Cleaned up code, slightly improved game performance

Changed files in this update

Depot 2667971 Depot 2667971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link