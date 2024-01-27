Trading Cards Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13289391 · Last edited 27 January 2024 – 09:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone, we have some exciting news for you!

Now the game is more valuable, we got the Profile Features

Which means that:

Now the game has collectible cards, badges, profile backgrounds, emoji

The game can be added to the game showcase

Achievements are now counted in the total meter

Achievements can be added to the achievements showcase

The game counts towards the perfect game list

And some other things

Unfortunately, you can get a trading card through purchasing an item:

https://store.steampowered.com/itemstore/2667970/

*We cannot change this.

From visually noticeable changes: