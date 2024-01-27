- Changed levels many skills are learned at.
- Guard: Now won’t be used by enemies which guard already.
- Tackle: Now uses the attacker’s DEF for damage calculation as intended.
- Overdrive: Now works correctly. Next turn comes faster.
- Fatigue: Now also reduces HP by 20% (elites and bosses: 2%).
- Strain: No longer lowers ATK.
- Fixed or optimised some skill descriptions.
- Silver Sword: Fixed blacksmith descriptions.
- Sacred Grove: Now also raises MAG and RES when consuming an Herb at battle start.
- Nimble Ninja: Has been replaced with a new mystic waistcoat.
- Titanium Thread: Has been replaced with Nimble Ninja.
- Hermes Boots: Now also generate 5 CP when evading.
- Mandrake Queen: Raised ATK by 10%.
- Skeleton Summoners: Will now always resummon a skeleton if one has been killed.
- Steel Beetle: Is now accompanied by Scorpions instead of Red Jellies.
- Elite battles now have a twist during the second encounter.
- Treant: Replaced the HP-regeneration passive with Mighty Branches and Broken Branches.
- Banditbot 3K: Renamed to Banditron 3K.
- Poison: Now gets resolved after battle, dealing the damage it would have dealt in battle before expiring.
- Sped up the drain animation.
- Optimised encounter rate depending on the number of encounters since using a save statue.
- Replaced menu buzzer SE.
- Swamp: Added an animation to the vines vanishing.
- Route: Hunts now update correctly after battle.
- Tower: Moved the final two chests to a previous map. Chests and Herbs in paintings now count for the right completion. Added a fairy that sets your completion variables to the correct values.
- Made many minor fixes and optimisations.
Wildsilver update for 27 January 2024
Patch 0.9.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
