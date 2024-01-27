 Skip to content

Wildsilver update for 27 January 2024

Patch 0.9.3

Build 13289287

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed levels many skills are learned at.
  • Guard: Now won’t be used by enemies which guard already.
  • Tackle: Now uses the attacker’s DEF for damage calculation as intended.
  • Overdrive: Now works correctly. Next turn comes faster.
  • Fatigue: Now also reduces HP by 20% (elites and bosses: 2%).
  • Strain: No longer lowers ATK.
  • Fixed or optimised some skill descriptions.
  • Silver Sword: Fixed blacksmith descriptions.
  • Sacred Grove: Now also raises MAG and RES when consuming an Herb at battle start.
  • Nimble Ninja: Has been replaced with a new mystic waistcoat.
  • Titanium Thread: Has been replaced with Nimble Ninja.
  • Hermes Boots: Now also generate 5 CP when evading.
  • Mandrake Queen: Raised ATK by 10%.
  • Skeleton Summoners: Will now always resummon a skeleton if one has been killed.
  • Steel Beetle: Is now accompanied by Scorpions instead of Red Jellies.
  • Elite battles now have a twist during the second encounter.
  • Treant: Replaced the HP-regeneration passive with Mighty Branches and Broken Branches.
  • Banditbot 3K: Renamed to Banditron 3K.
  • Poison: Now gets resolved after battle, dealing the damage it would have dealt in battle before expiring.
  • Sped up the drain animation.
  • Optimised encounter rate depending on the number of encounters since using a save statue.
  • Replaced menu buzzer SE.
  • Swamp: Added an animation to the vines vanishing.
  • Route: Hunts now update correctly after battle.
  • Tower: Moved the final two chests to a previous map. Chests and Herbs in paintings now count for the right completion. Added a fairy that sets your completion variables to the correct values.
  • Made many minor fixes and optimisations.

