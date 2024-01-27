 Skip to content

Space Nature Attack Tower Defense update for 27 January 2024

General fixes and Quality of Life Range Indicator feature added.

Build 13289258

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Range indicator added - Highly requested quality of life feature, now when placing and upgrading a tower you will see an indicator showing its range.

Slight balance adjustments.
Minor bug fixes and performance streamlining.
Translation fixes.

