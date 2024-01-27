3rd Patch is the charm..

Heyho everyone,

the first week of our Early Access Adventure is already over and we couldn't be happier with how it went! We see Early Access as the point in time where you as the player can actively take part in the development process and help us push the game to it's best possible version in the end - and you excelled our expectations, delivering constructive criticism and helpful feedback, which is exactly why ...

...we are here with a little more content than the last patches. We have tried to work on all of your feedback, fixing the bugs that survived our recent bug-squashing and (almost) every little feedback that would positively affect the gameplay.

We even added some new features that you were asking for (playing the game in stopped time mode, keybinding, new structures, cursor colour selection, Postfx adjustment, camera movement speed adjustment, 2D/3D ui scaling, Screen adjustment, V-Sync preferences etc.)

Also Bug fixes and balancing operations on certain production trees, fire, lightning, etc. effects were performed - but see for yourself:



Main:

Added: Full Time Stop Play.

that we were able to implement earlier than planned. A Full Time Stop gameplay feature has been added. You can construct buildings, build roads, manage your production options or distribution limits as you wish.

Added: 'Season and event based 'LUT' change'

feature that offers a series of aesthetic changes in the colour theme and Postfx output according to major environmental events, with four seasons and extreme seasons. For those who do not want to use this feature, an optional 'Custom LUT' setting has been added to the setting.

Added: 'Cursor synchronised camera'

Optionally manageable via Setting cursor pan synchronised camera movement to support one-handed gameplay.

Added: 16 new customisable Postfx options.

Especially for those who want to change the brown theme and colour weighting, a setting capability that allows it to be managed with different LUT outputs as desired.

Added: New burial ground structure.

A utilities unit to serve as an early version of the cemetery structure.

Added: New Wind Turbine.

A utilities unit that will serve as an advanced level of the Windmill structure.

Save/Auto Save processes were accelerated by 50% compared to the lowest specs.

Newly added Setting Properties

Selectable Screen Mode Options

V-Sync Options

Flare and Bloom preference Option

2D UI Panels Scale adjustment

3D UI Scale adjustment

Special LUT

Cursor Options

Restrict the cursor to the game window

Application running in the background

Extend camera zoom (experimental)

Bug Fix

[FIXED] the value shown in repair cost after fire was incompatible with the desired value has been fixed

[FIXED] Music not playing if not winter or spring after load, fixed

[FIXED] Bloom setting was not working in some cases, fixed

[FIXED] In some cases, it was determined that 'water' resources could not be consumed in the right way. Underground water resources have been reorganised to work with extra control to renew them according to the season and precipitation.

[FIXED] New people added to the population, if there is a vacant house, they immediately settle in the house, but they cannot get service from the pub, fixed

[FIXED] Resource Camp upgrade itself was tied to the Resource Camp upgrade, could be upgraded indefinitely, fixed

[FIXED] Time was changing from 23:00 to 01:00 as the day passed, 00:00 was added

[FIXED] When the stockpile was upgraded, the number of raw materials in it was falsely doubled.

[FIXED] If the item in the trader inventory has not yet been activated, it will no longer be shown in the trade window

[FIXED] Saving the names of npc's whose name is customised

[FIXED] When developing a well, the water sources it is connected to are freeing it, this has been prevented

[FIXED] Statues are never activated in saved games past cycle 5 with a Supporter pack (to be fixed)

[FIXED] ruins were not loading correctly from the save, fixed

[FIXED] deleted ruin did not bring back the workers inside, fixed

Balance