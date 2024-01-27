 Skip to content

Niwa - Japanese Garden Simulator update for 27 January 2024

Update Notes for Jan 27

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Addressed early bugs related to:

  • Game crashing when taking Screenshots
  • Player falling
    Improved landscaping controls for better accuracy in building the gardens. Right mouse button to move camera, left mouse button to sculpt/paint landscape.

