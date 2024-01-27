Update Notes for Jan 27

Addressed early bugs related to:
- Game crashing when taking Screenshots
- Player falling
Improved landscaping controls for better accuracy in building the gardens. Right mouse button to move camera, left mouse button to sculpt/paint landscape.
