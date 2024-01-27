 Skip to content

ZAKESTA-Z update for 27 January 2024

ver1.0.2

Build 13289144

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to improved functionality of the production tool, you can now see achievements and rankings from the configuration screen.
Minor bug fixes.
(Please note that previous replays will no longer be played correctly due to the version update.)

