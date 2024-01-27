A Journey's End

This will mark the end of Harvest Island V 2.0 development! I won't be doing V 2.0 Harvest Island since porting to the new engine is a massive task and requires more budget than I realize. After 3 weeks into the development in V 2.0, I needed to seek advice from other devs to see if this was the correct approach and it's not. One of the biggest advice I got was that porting requires a large fan base and you do it when you have it.

Even though V 2.0 is a great idea for the community, it's a horrible decision as of right now for me.

There's just not enough support for V 2.0 unfortunately. My fan base needs to be bigger.

Right now, the community for Harvest Island is extremely small, very niche size. There's not much support in Harvest Island V2.0 after it's been announced. After three weeks of development, I've decided to stick with RPG Maker. And Maybe in the future, I will make a 3D version of Harvest Island instead. A remake. As of now, I'm very happy how this game turned out. It's complete.

Oh! And I added steam achievements! That's the last big update!

Harvest Island is great as it is. it tells a compelling story and succeeds in making you fall in love with the characters. The characters are very well written. There's enough horror in this game to make you feel extremely paranoid. A new experience for gamers.

There are 0 bugs in Harvest Island. I've supported every key aspect in this game and tried my utmost best to make this game as best as it could be with the given tools I have. A lot of people liked Harvest Island. Steamers who played and followers who watch their favorite streamers play, loved the story.

I can't stress enough how great of a game this is in terms of storytelling. A lot has changed since the release and I've listened to every feedback the community has to offer and fixed the problems (With the exception of UI). Current fans are happy with how Harvest Island turned out. And I'm happy they liked the game.

I've supported Harvest Island for 4 months, and I believe it's time to move on to a new project. I will continue to keep this relationship with the community and be upfront with all of the development things I do. I thank you guys for purchasing Harvest Island and I am deeply appreciated for the community support. Along the way, If I have any ideas that'll improve Harvest Island, I'll be sure to update the game and let you know.

I will leave the price of Harvest Island to $15. I truly want people to experience this Horror farming simulator. It's a very must try experience.

And now, I present you my next game I've been developing for three weeks now. It's called, A Journey's End.

I am doing a kickstarter for this project and if you like to support this new game, please follow the project. Here's a sneak peak of what I'm working on.