Ver1.0.10025 Added New Weapons

Thank you very much for playing and for your feedback.

In this update:

New: Added 3 weapons in a sub-category. These weapons can "bounce off walls and enemies, and can also break ores".

Change: Modified the shield behavior of the enemies. They will no longer "capture" the player's bullets.

We will continue to improve the game, so if you have any opinions or questions, we would be grateful if you could contact us on the Steam community or Discord.

Thank you!

Steam Community:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2658960

Discord server:

https://discord.gg/9Yx5tXRtp8