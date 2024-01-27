 Skip to content

Taddle Quest update for 27 January 2024

1.0.22Update

27 January 2024

  1. Fix skill button errors on the controller;
  2. Fix text display error during death retry;
  3. Modify the sensitivity of the handle;
  4. Reduce the difficulty of levels 1-6;
  5. Modify the attack range of the player's flying knife skill.

