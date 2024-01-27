- Fix skill button errors on the controller;
- Fix text display error during death retry;
- Modify the sensitivity of the handle;
- Reduce the difficulty of levels 1-6;
- Modify the attack range of the player's flying knife skill.
Taddle Quest update for 27 January 2024
1.0.22Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2192771 Depot 2192771
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update