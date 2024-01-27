- Added what Swing and Hide do to descriptions
- Fixed music cutting out during Advisor scene
- Fixed NPC in City 1 not having talksprite
- Fixed bug where music is slowed down and quiet after talking to raccoon
- Fixed bug where Tetrimaster sprite changes when talked to from different directions
- Redrew menu arrow to make it custom
- Changed Damage Sponge boss theme to "THE MECHANICAL"
- Changed guard fights in Prison and Ape Sanctuary to allow escaping
- Fixed bug where you can walk over Ape Sanctuary entrance door
- Changed dialogue to make walking past Worm to Ape Sanctuary more obvious
- Made Ape Sanctuary chase sequence less unfair
- Removed door shadow during Ape Sanctuary chase sequence
- Made Ruiner Beast corpse appear after boss fight
- Added dialogue mentioning you can run from Damage Sponge boss fight
Super Gorilla Quest update for 27 January 2024
Update notes for v2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
