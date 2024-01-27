 Skip to content

Super Gorilla Quest update for 27 January 2024

Update notes for v2.3

Build 13289031

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added what Swing and Hide do to descriptions
  • Fixed music cutting out during Advisor scene
  • Fixed NPC in City 1 not having talksprite
  • Fixed bug where music is slowed down and quiet after talking to raccoon
  • Fixed bug where Tetrimaster sprite changes when talked to from different directions
  • Redrew menu arrow to make it custom
  • Changed Damage Sponge boss theme to "THE MECHANICAL"
  • Changed guard fights in Prison and Ape Sanctuary to allow escaping
  • Fixed bug where you can walk over Ape Sanctuary entrance door
  • Changed dialogue to make walking past Worm to Ape Sanctuary more obvious
  • Made Ape Sanctuary chase sequence less unfair
  • Removed door shadow during Ape Sanctuary chase sequence
  • Made Ruiner Beast corpse appear after boss fight
  • Added dialogue mentioning you can run from Damage Sponge boss fight

