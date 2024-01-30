Update 5: Map Editor Update + New Hats

This week we've made some progress on the usability of the map editor.

Now you can smooth rotate the blocks as well as snapping to a grid.

We've also added 2 new hats to the rewards track for you to unlock

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//29361476/c376f8002b5a53892b415149cd2c805fe81b0a92.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//29361476/aab95dba082ef94a09f912a3ec63060b02ac6059.png)[/url] [url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//29361476/42204c6a429f4b7f0ceb7d9224e20665d97ca2a7.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//29361476/ec5558b2338e57735fa50af0347a5bb0adbcd1f2.png)[/url]

(click to enlarge)

P.S. this update is a bit later than usual due to some issue with the steam app confirmation but we've gotten around it.