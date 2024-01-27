Roguenarok 1.5.0v Major Update is here!

Hiii, all!!
I hope you all are doing great!
It's been a while since I've pushed an update for Roguenarok and today I am really excited to announce that for the past couple of weeks, I've been splitting my time working on an update to celebrate Roguenarok's first month since launch. ːsteamhappyː
I describe this new update as "More simplicity, less redundancy" because of the things that are removed and changed. Before we dive in to the patch notes, I would love to give a Very Special Thanks to all of you for all of your support and love!! I couldn't do this without you all!!
Without further ado, here are the patch notes:
Patch Notes:
- [New] Steam capsule image.
- [New] Main menu background image.
- [Changed] The Start button in the main menu will now automatically take you to the campaign mode.
- [Removed] Arcane and Physical resistance from enemies are now completely removed and can no longer deduct the damage of your attacks.
- [Changed] Battles from I-V Map environment has been completely changed into simple square arena.
- [Changed] Battle I Map enemies will only now receive bonus stats for every 2 minutes. Bonus stats would include +20 Health and +20 Damage.
- [Changed] Battle II Map enemies will only now receive bonus stats for every 2 minutes. Bonus stats would include +25 Health and +25 Damage.
- [Changed] Battle III Map enemies will only now receive bonus stats for every 2 minutes. Bonus stats would include +30 Health and +30 Damage.
- [Changed] Battle IV Map enemies will only now receive bonus stats for every 2 minutes. Bonus stats would include +35 Health and +35 Damage.
- [Changed] Battle V Map enemies will only now receive bonus stats for every 3 minutes. Bonus stats would include +25 Health and +20 Damage.
- [Improved] Battles from I-V Map graphics has been improved with the addition of new lightings and visual effects.
Screenshots:
That would be all for the Major Update 1.5.0v. Thank you all so much for your support and everything! I really appreciate you all! ːsteamhappyː
Cheers,
Sheb
