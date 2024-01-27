Roguenarok 1.5.0v Major Update is here!

Hiii, all!!

I hope you all are doing great!

It's been a while since I've pushed an update for Roguenarok and today I am really excited to announce that for the past couple of weeks, I've been splitting my time working on an update to celebrate Roguenarok's first month since launch. ːsteamhappyː

I describe this new update as "More simplicity, less redundancy" because of the things that are removed and changed. Before we dive in to the patch notes, I would love to give a Very Special Thanks to all of you for all of your support and love!! I couldn't do this without you all!!

Without further ado, here are the patch notes:

Patch Notes:

[New] Steam capsule image.

Main menu background image.

The Start button in the main menu will now automatically take you to the campaign mode.

Arcane and Physical resistance from enemies are now completely removed and can no longer deduct the damage of your attacks.

Battles from I-V Map environment has been completely changed into simple square arena.

Battle I Map enemies will only now receive bonus stats for every 2 minutes. Bonus stats would include +20 Health and +20 Damage.

Battle II Map enemies will only now receive bonus stats for every 2 minutes. Bonus stats would include +25 Health and +25 Damage.

Battle III Map enemies will only now receive bonus stats for every 2 minutes. Bonus stats would include +30 Health and +30 Damage.

Battle IV Map enemies will only now receive bonus stats for every 2 minutes. Bonus stats would include +35 Health and +35 Damage.

Battle V Map enemies will only now receive bonus stats for every 3 minutes. Bonus stats would include +25 Health and +20 Damage.

Battles from I-V Map graphics has been improved with the addition of new lightings and visual effects.

Screenshots:

That would be all for the Major Update 1.5.0v. Thank you all so much for your support and everything! I really appreciate you all! ːsteamhappyː

Cheers,

Sheb