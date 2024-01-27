 Skip to content

Roguenarok update for 27 January 2024

Roguenarok 1.5.0v Major Update is here!

Hiii, all!!

I hope you all are doing great!

It's been a while since I've pushed an update for Roguenarok and today I am really excited to announce that for the past couple of weeks, I've been splitting my time working on an update to celebrate Roguenarok's first month since launch. ːsteamhappyː

I describe this new update as "More simplicity, less redundancy" because of the things that are removed and changed. Before we dive in to the patch notes, I would love to give a Very Special Thanks to all of you for all of your support and love!! I couldn't do this without you all!!

Without further ado, here are the patch notes:

Patch Notes:

  • [New] Steam capsule image.
  • [New] Main menu background image.
  • [Changed] The Start button in the main menu will now automatically take you to the campaign mode.
  • [Removed] Arcane and Physical resistance from enemies are now completely removed and can no longer deduct the damage of your attacks.
  • [Changed] Battles from I-V Map environment has been completely changed into simple square arena.
  • [Changed] Battle I Map enemies will only now receive bonus stats for every 2 minutes. Bonus stats would include +20 Health and +20 Damage.
  • [Changed] Battle II Map enemies will only now receive bonus stats for every 2 minutes. Bonus stats would include +25 Health and +25 Damage.
  • [Changed] Battle III Map enemies will only now receive bonus stats for every 2 minutes. Bonus stats would include +30 Health and +30 Damage.
  • [Changed] Battle IV Map enemies will only now receive bonus stats for every 2 minutes. Bonus stats would include +35 Health and +35 Damage.
  • [Changed] Battle V Map enemies will only now receive bonus stats for every 3 minutes. Bonus stats would include +25 Health and +20 Damage.
  • [Improved] Battles from I-V Map graphics has been improved with the addition of new lightings and visual effects.

Screenshots:

That would be all for the Major Update 1.5.0v. Thank you all so much for your support and everything! I really appreciate you all! ːsteamhappyː

Cheers,
Sheb

