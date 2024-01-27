Early Access Update 1

Hello everyone, I want to start by thanking everyone for supporting the early access of Capital Dilemma.

Your feedback helped me have a better understanding of what the game should become. So without boring everyone let's get to this week's update.

New Characters

Added character Farmer

Added character Streamer

Added character Chef

Added character Investor

Added character Therapist

Added character Banker

Added character Politician



Dilemmas around these characters will expand with following updates.

49 New Dilemmas

I feel like listing them here would be spoilers, so I won't

4 New Achievements

To the Space!

Politician on Payroll

It Ain't Much

One of Ussss

Fixes

Fixed CEO influences not resetting after CEO change

Fixed option texts not displaying in some instances while using a controller

Fixed some cards refiring

Fixed some cards not firing

Fixed couple of typos

Fixed unachievable achievements

Improvements