 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Capital Dilemma update for 27 January 2024

Early Access Update 1

Share · View all patches · Build 13288976 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, I want to start by thanking everyone for supporting the early access of Capital Dilemma.
Your feedback helped me have a better understanding of what the game should become. So without boring everyone let's get to this week's update.

New Characters

  • Added character Farmer
  • Added character Streamer
  • Added character Chef
  • Added character Investor
  • Added character Therapist
  • Added character Banker
  • Added character Politician


Dilemmas around these characters will expand with following updates.

49 New Dilemmas

  • I feel like listing them here would be spoilers, so I won't

4 New Achievements

  • To the Space!
  • Politician on Payroll
  • It Ain't Much
  • One of Ussss

Fixes

  • Fixed CEO influences not resetting after CEO change
  • Fixed option texts not displaying in some instances while using a controller
  • Fixed some cards refiring
  • Fixed some cards not firing
  • Fixed couple of typos
  • Fixed unachievable achievements

Improvements

  • Improved visibility of all dilemmas

Changed files in this update

Depot 2744671 Depot 2744671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link