Early Access Update 1

Hello everyone, I want to start by thanking everyone for supporting the early access of Capital Dilemma.
Your feedback helped me have a better understanding of what the game should become. So without boring everyone let's get to this week's update.
New Characters
- Added character Farmer
- Added character Streamer
- Added character Chef
- Added character Investor
- Added character Therapist
- Added character Banker
- Added character Politician
Dilemmas around these characters will expand with following updates.
49 New Dilemmas
- I feel like listing them here would be spoilers, so I won't
4 New Achievements
- To the Space!
- Politician on Payroll
- It Ain't Much
- One of Ussss
Fixes
- Fixed CEO influences not resetting after CEO change
- Fixed option texts not displaying in some instances while using a controller
- Fixed some cards refiring
- Fixed some cards not firing
- Fixed couple of typos
- Fixed unachievable achievements
Improvements
- Improved visibility of all dilemmas
Changed files in this update