Update 0.14.15

Thank you all for your feedback on AI Difficulty!

This update adds some customization of the AI's behaviour, allows having matches in the training gym and addresses a variety of other issues.

Additions

Menus : Added an arena selection that allows choosing from the default arena and the training gym.

Menus : Added a Custom AI mode that can be selected in the Player Setup screen and allows for tweaking some AI parameters via the Customize menu. Counters – Scales the overall AI counter success chance. Striking / Grappling – Tweaks the fighting style of the AI. Decisions – Sets how fast or slow the AI takes to decide what to do next between actions. [url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41669788/0dff03a22d85eb7ecf35f8fe62b6413bc660ed98.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41669788/75e4b0e970bcd30d1bcc75bd88b51e3ddcf68e6f.png)[/url]



Changes

: No longer attempts to block running strikes but will instead dodge. AI : When outside and in a hurry (e.g., due to an impending count-out), AI will now run towards the ring even when close to it.

