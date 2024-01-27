Update 0.14.15

Thank you all for your feedback on AI Difficulty!
This update adds some customization of the AI's behaviour, allows having matches in the training gym and addresses a variety of other issues.
Additions
Menus: Added an arena selection that allows choosing from the default arena and the training gym.
Menus: Added a Custom AI mode that can be selected in the Player Setup screen and allows for tweaking some AI parameters via the Customize menu.
- Counters – Scales the overall AI counter success chance.
- Striking / Grappling – Tweaks the fighting style of the AI.
- Decisions – Sets how fast or slow the AI takes to decide what to do next between actions.
Changes
- AI: No longer attempts to block running strikes but will instead dodge.
- AI: When outside and in a hurry (e.g., due to an impending count-out), AI will now run towards the ring even when close to it.
- Counters: To an extent, the chance of successful counters now scaled with the wrestler's Energy. This should make counters less common towards the end of the match.
- Dodge: The dodge animation speed now depends on the wrestler's Speed attribute and current condition.
- Grapple: Sanitized grapple and lock-up positioning.
- Moves: Disabled depenetration for Suplex once the victim is lifted.
- Menus: When going back from the ready screen, only the last wrestler is unselected now and no longer all.
- Netplay: The match join timeout time has been increased and scales with the number of wrestlers to be loaded.
- Reactions: Heavy strikes now interrupt lock-ups, grapples and ongoing moves.
- Settings: Settings are now saved in the file Preferences.json in the game's data directory and no longer in the Windows registry.
- Settings: The Entrances setting from the arena setup is now memorized between game sessions.
Fixes
- CAW: Fixed negative weights being possible by setting an absolute minimum weight of 30 kg (~66 lbs).
- Input: Fixed grappling, striking and running input being accepted prematurely while standing up, causing unintendedly rough transitions.
- Match Setup: Fixed the result of matches declared unsanctioned being counted anyway.
- Menus: Fixed back button in the ready screen being unclickable if there are many wrestler renders showing.
- Menus: Fixed ring names not being localized.
- Netplay: Ensure that connecting players receive a remote controller after joining. This should fix cases where joining players cannot control anything.
