Casual Pro Wrestling update for 27 January 2024

Update 0.14.15

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all for your feedback on AI Difficulty!

This update adds some customization of the AI's behaviour, allows having matches in the training gym and addresses a variety of other issues.

Additions
Changes
  • AI: No longer attempts to block running strikes but will instead dodge.
  • AI: When outside and in a hurry (e.g., due to an impending count-out), AI will now run towards the ring even when close to it.
  • Counters: To an extent, the chance of successful counters now scaled with the wrestler's Energy. This should make counters less common towards the end of the match.
  • Dodge: The dodge animation speed now depends on the wrestler's Speed attribute and current condition.
  • Grapple: Sanitized grapple and lock-up positioning.
  • Moves: Disabled depenetration for Suplex once the victim is lifted.
  • Menus: When going back from the ready screen, only the last wrestler is unselected now and no longer all.
  • Netplay: The match join timeout time has been increased and scales with the number of wrestlers to be loaded.
  • Reactions: Heavy strikes now interrupt lock-ups, grapples and ongoing moves.
  • Settings: Settings are now saved in the file Preferences.json in the game's data directory and no longer in the Windows registry.
  • Settings: The Entrances setting from the arena setup is now memorized between game sessions.
Fixes
  • CAW: Fixed negative weights being possible by setting an absolute minimum weight of 30 kg (~66 lbs).
  • Input: Fixed grappling, striking and running input being accepted prematurely while standing up, causing unintendedly rough transitions.
  • Match Setup: Fixed the result of matches declared unsanctioned being counted anyway.
  • Menus: Fixed back button in the ready screen being unclickable if there are many wrestler renders showing.
  • Menus: Fixed ring names not being localized.
  • Netplay: Ensure that connecting players receive a remote controller after joining. This should fix cases where joining players cannot control anything.

