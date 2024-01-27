[Ver 0.03.01]Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13288805 · Last edited 27 January 2024 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Chapter 3 has been updated!

[New Features in Chapter Three]

・Implementation of Chapter Three, addition of new enemies, and weapons.

[Added Transfer and Unlock Elements]

・Implementation of transfer units.

・Implementation of transfer weapons.

・Implementation of unlock elements.

[New UI Features]

・Addition of UI for allied units during battles.

・Addition of a method to confirm enemies appearing during the exploration phase.

[Added Achievements]

・Addition of achievements for Chapter Three.

[English Version Added]

・Implementation of English version excluding ADV parts.

[Balance Adjustments for Existing Classes]

・Decrease in block count for melee classes overall.

・Increase in HP for knight, adjustment of skills.

・Decrease in attack power for shielder, adjustment of some skills.

・Increase in attack range for Breaker and axes.

・Increase in HP and defense for Samurai.

・Adjustment of skills for Sorcier.

・Increase in attack range for Druid and branches, changed to cross type.

[Balance Adjustments for Existing Leader Skills]

・Reduction in required cost for area attack types.

[Balance Adjustments for Existing Stages]

・Decrease in frequency of tsunami occurrence.

・Adjustment of enemies in Chapter Two, some changes in dropped weapons.

・Change in method of increasing mana required for weapon enhancement.

[Other Additions]

・Addition of unique effects for active skills.

・Addition of faces, hair, accessories, names, and weapons.

[Other Adjustments]

・Adjustment of damage received by strong enemies appearing in boss panels over time.

・Adjustment of enemy HP gauges and damage display for clarity.

・Brush up on title screens and others.

・Brush up on ADV backgrounds.

・Minor text fixes and bug fixes among others.