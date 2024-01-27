 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crescent Quest update for 27 January 2024

Crescent Quest 1.7.1 - Lunar New Years 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13288727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are some updates notes for Crescent Quest 1.7.1.

  • The Lunar New Years event has started, you can access it through the Cressora Town event portal, there's a few new items to earn. All Lunar New Year items will be obtainable again in future events.

  • Re-added Legacy Mode. This mode is not finished yet but can still be played, I will be working on it more over the next few months.

  • Updated the New Lusnayin tutorial.

  • Updated the Old Spitehound to be more of a "beginner boss".

  • Added a new low level boss / foe to the west of Cressora Town.

  • Added additional rewards after certain quests are completed, try re-visiting certain quest locations!

  • Added more ways to obtain cures for status inflictions.

  • Added more ores throughout the world.

  • Added a way to craft a new healing item, every boss will always drop an item that allows you to make a better version of the Statue's Remnants. You will need an Energy Renewal for this!

  • The mage who gives you experience depending on the Renown you have has been moved to Cressora Castle.

  • Fixed the Crescent Guild not being able to be entered.

  • Fixed an issue with bridges around the world.

  • Fixed certain doors around the game, some could be stepped on.

  • Fixed some quest dialogue errors relating to the progress of the quests.

  • Fixed a lighting issue when entering the Wooded Realm from another area.

Cheers, fellow Crescent Knights.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2421511 Depot 2421511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link