Crescent Quest 1.7.1 - Lunar New Years 2024

Here are some updates notes for Crescent Quest 1.7.1.

The Lunar New Years event has started, you can access it through the Cressora Town event portal, there's a few new items to earn. All Lunar New Year items will be obtainable again in future events.

Re-added Legacy Mode. This mode is not finished yet but can still be played, I will be working on it more over the next few months.

Updated the New Lusnayin tutorial.

Updated the Old Spitehound to be more of a "beginner boss".

Added a new low level boss / foe to the west of Cressora Town.

Added additional rewards after certain quests are completed, try re-visiting certain quest locations!

Added more ways to obtain cures for status inflictions.

Added more ores throughout the world.

Added a way to craft a new healing item, every boss will always drop an item that allows you to make a better version of the Statue's Remnants. You will need an Energy Renewal for this!

The mage who gives you experience depending on the Renown you have has been moved to Cressora Castle.

Fixed the Crescent Guild not being able to be entered.

Fixed an issue with bridges around the world.

Fixed certain doors around the game, some could be stepped on.

Fixed some quest dialogue errors relating to the progress of the quests.