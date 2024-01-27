Crescent Quest 1.7.1 - Lunar New Years 2024

Here are some updates notes for Crescent Quest 1.7.1.
-
The Lunar New Years event has started, you can access it through the Cressora Town event portal, there's a few new items to earn. All Lunar New Year items will be obtainable again in future events.
-
Re-added Legacy Mode. This mode is not finished yet but can still be played, I will be working on it more over the next few months.
-
Updated the New Lusnayin tutorial.
-
Updated the Old Spitehound to be more of a "beginner boss".
-
Added a new low level boss / foe to the west of Cressora Town.
-
Added additional rewards after certain quests are completed, try re-visiting certain quest locations!
-
Added more ways to obtain cures for status inflictions.
-
Added more ores throughout the world.
-
Added a way to craft a new healing item, every boss will always drop an item that allows you to make a better version of the Statue's Remnants. You will need an Energy Renewal for this!
-
The mage who gives you experience depending on the Renown you have has been moved to Cressora Castle.
-
Fixed the Crescent Guild not being able to be entered.
-
Fixed an issue with bridges around the world.
-
Fixed certain doors around the game, some could be stepped on.
-
Fixed some quest dialogue errors relating to the progress of the quests.
-
Fixed a lighting issue when entering the Wooded Realm from another area.
Cheers, fellow Crescent Knights.
Changed files in this update