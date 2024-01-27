 Skip to content

Heli-Cats update for 27 January 2024

Ver 1.0.2 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver 1.0.2 Update Notes:

  • Reduced the rank value increase of some enemies
  • Fixed an exploit in Team play where a boss may temporarily not target either player
  • Changed some animations and images

