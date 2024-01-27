Ver 1.0.2 Update Notes:
- Reduced the rank value increase of some enemies
- Fixed an exploit in Team play where a boss may temporarily not target either player
- Changed some animations and images
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Ver 1.0.2 Update Notes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update