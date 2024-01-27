 Skip to content

Cross Impact update for 27 January 2024

Patch Notes for V0.1.7

V0.1.7 Changes:
Overall:

  • Hitlag Multiplier has been decreased by 15%
  • Pizzascape is now playable!
  • New Achievements have been added!
  • Can now select any character on Tutorial,

