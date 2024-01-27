 Skip to content

末世避难所 update for 27 January 2024

Important update for version 1.4

Build 13288599

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To address the issue of friends mocking the high difficulty of the game and the anti human interaction, the following adjustments have been made:

  1. The interactive button has been changed from the shared space bar to the E key, only targeting the keyboard, and the game controller remains unchanged for now.
  2. Reduced the difficulty of the game, synchronizing normal and expert levels, reducing reading existing saves by about 8%, and restarting the game by about 15%.
  3. Restart the game and adjust the initial money from 500 to 1000.

