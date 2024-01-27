Important update for version 1.4

To address the issue of friends mocking the high difficulty of the game and the anti human interaction, the following adjustments have been made:
- The interactive button has been changed from the shared space bar to the E key, only targeting the keyboard, and the game controller remains unchanged for now.
- Reduced the difficulty of the game, synchronizing normal and expert levels, reducing reading existing saves by about 8%, and restarting the game by about 15%.
- Restart the game and adjust the initial money from 500 to 1000.
Changed files in this update