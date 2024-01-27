Update 2.0: Tons of new skills, talents, modifiers, and more!

Hello friends!

It's been a while, but we've got something to show for it: one big whopper of a game update! Here's the full rundown:

27 New Skills : Lots of these feature fun new mechanics and open up new combinations and synergies. Maybe some new bugs, too (please report any in our Discord!). Try combining While Loop with Target Function , or Copy and Paste with Focus Fire . Experiment and let me know what you think!

: Lots of these feature fun and open up new combinations and synergies. Maybe some new bugs, too (please report any in our Discord!). Try combining with , or with . Experiment and let me know what you think! 12 New Talents : Some of these should pair nicely with those new skills. Or just grab a Teddy Bear for some extra defense.

: Some of these should pair nicely with those new skills. Or just grab a for some extra defense. 3 Game Modifiers : Offering more customization and options for each run. Want your runs to be a little easier or more chaotic? You're in luck. More will be added in the future. Note: these currently do not disable achievement progress, but that may change eventually.

: Offering more customization and options for each run. Want your runs to be a little easier or more chaotic? You're in luck. More will be added in the future. Note: these currently do not disable achievement progress, but that may change eventually. 20 New Unlockables : Unlock more content by taking down bosses and completing tasks. Some of the less newbie-friendly skills and talents will be locked until you've got enough work experience under your belt. Note: if you've already beaten the game, you'll be boosted farther along here to compensate.

: Unlock more content by taking down bosses and completing tasks. Some of the less newbie-friendly skills and talents will be locked until you've got enough work experience under your belt. Note: if you've already beaten the game, you'll be boosted farther along here to compensate. Stat Tracking : Expect an entire tab dedicated to this soon, but for now some of the more important stats are tracked & displayed on the character progress screen. Note: if you've already beaten the game, these numbers will be boosted to compensate.

: Expect an entire tab dedicated to this soon, but for now some of the more important stats are tracked & displayed on the character progress screen. Note: if you've already beaten the game, these numbers will be boosted to compensate. Achievements Tab : You can now view your Steam achievement progress from the character screen.

: You can now view your Steam achievement progress from the character screen. Reroll Skills : You can now reroll "learned skill" options on the battle victory screen.

: You can now reroll "learned skill" options on the battle victory screen. Gabe 2.0 : Gabe has received a bit of a makeover. He's still as steamy and weird as ever.

: Gabe has received a bit of a makeover. He's still as steamy and weird as ever. The +Max Health option on the battle victory screen has been replaced with an option to receive bonus wages . Because money is more fun than max health.

option on the battle victory screen has been replaced with an option to receive . Because money is more fun than max health. Bug fixes and other stuff I forgot to write down.

Phew. So with a content update this big, I'm relying on players to help me test and balance all this new stuff. Don't be shy - tell us what you think and what you wanna see!

What's next? Expect small updates in the coming weeks. I'll be focusing on getting the game ready for localization, which looks to be a big project. We'll be marketing as best we can, dangling our game at press and influencers (if that sounds like you or anyone you know, let's talk). More talents, enemy encounters, and boss variations will be coming.

Have fun with the new stuff!

Travis & Kara