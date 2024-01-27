Patch Build 0.7.1 is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 13288496 · Last edited 27 January 2024 – 05:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Thank you to our awesome community and testers for your continued support. We've managed to squash a lot of bugs since launching v0.7, and we've improved a few other things in the process.

Patch Notes (0.7.1)

Modified Curse "Sundance" in Castle Usvit. It will now shift around based on the player's position, no longer trapping the player against a wall

Added a ground check in catacombs/castle to prevent collectibles, flesh pickups and Necromancer Effigies from spawning inside walls or in void space

Nibbler's Cheese Wheel will now despawn when loading into a boss arena

Added a check for Pumpking's Item Spawn Position so that Pumpking always spawns in bounds in Usvit Depths/Castle

Added a check to remove all tweens from enemies on death

Added a check to kill all movement on Ebon King when he dies to prevent overlapping animation states

Bug Fix: Potion of Insight icon now shows up properly in Items Icons list in the Pause/Level Up menus

Bug Fix: Cyaegha enemy death animation now plays

Lrod, the Gatekeeper, now spawns a boss soul on death

Necromancer: Skeletons will no longer randomly die in Castle Usvit. Fixed some layer issues which allow safe traversal through "kill trigger zones"

Blood Altar: on rank up, skill names should now be properly localized into Chinese if Chinese is the active language

Localization: End Round menu now properly localizes "Damage" text

Adjusted curse spawning logic to allow Bilee's curse in all worlds

Chancellor Autlaic: slightly raised the lower threshold spawn position of the shield masters so the player can't get stuck below them

Screenshake adjustments

Stay posted for more announcements. Lots to come!

And as always, don't hesitate to reach out with any feedback, bug reports or anything you like. We read everything and will do our best to respond as fast as we can. Have a great weekend!

Stingbot