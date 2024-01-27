Patch Build 0.7.1 is Live!

Thank you to our awesome community and testers for your continued support. We've managed to squash a lot of bugs since launching v0.7, and we've improved a few other things in the process.
Patch Notes (0.7.1)
Modified Curse "Sundance" in Castle Usvit. It will now shift around based on the player's position, no longer trapping the player against a wall
Added a ground check in catacombs/castle to prevent collectibles, flesh pickups and Necromancer Effigies from spawning inside walls or in void space
Nibbler's Cheese Wheel will now despawn when loading into a boss arena
Added a check for Pumpking's Item Spawn Position so that Pumpking always spawns in bounds in Usvit Depths/Castle
Added a check to remove all tweens from enemies on death
Added a check to kill all movement on Ebon King when he dies to prevent overlapping animation states
Bug Fix: Potion of Insight icon now shows up properly in Items Icons list in the Pause/Level Up menus
Bug Fix: Cyaegha enemy death animation now plays
Lrod, the Gatekeeper, now spawns a boss soul on death
Necromancer: Skeletons will no longer randomly die in Castle Usvit. Fixed some layer issues which allow safe traversal through "kill trigger zones"
Blood Altar: on rank up, skill names should now be properly localized into Chinese if Chinese is the active language
Localization: End Round menu now properly localizes "Damage" text
Adjusted curse spawning logic to allow Bilee's curse in all worlds
Chancellor Autlaic: slightly raised the lower threshold spawn position of the shield masters so the player can't get stuck below them
Screenshake adjustments
Stay posted for more announcements. Lots to come!
And as always, don't hesitate to reach out with any feedback, bug reports or anything you like. We read everything and will do our best to respond as fast as we can. Have a great weekend!
Stingbot
