Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 27 January 2024

Hotfix 0.25.1a Patch Notes

27 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reverted the upgrade to Microsoft .NET 8 because it was incompatible with Steam Deck and Linux. (The upgrade may be reinstated in the future if/when Proton adds .NET 8 support.)

