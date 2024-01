Share · View all patches · Build 13288426 · Last edited 27 January 2024 – 04:13:18 UTC by Wendy

added a larger version of all thinhoops to loader, RD, TGD, and FOV

added a "half reverse" and "Quarter Reverse" toggle in the "other ship settings" also available for keybind.

The new default other ship settings for the SV is halfreverse, halflats