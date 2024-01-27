We apologize for those of you who lost your save file upon getting the latest update. This was due to how profiles were getting saved which conflicted with how updates work. We have corrected this bug and now your save files will persist per run and updates. Thank you for your patience.
Attack on Hex Island update for 27 January 2024
Missing Saved Data Fixed!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
