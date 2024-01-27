 Skip to content

Attack on Hex Island update for 27 January 2024

Missing Saved Data Fixed!

Build 13288234

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We apologize for those of you who lost your save file upon getting the latest update. This was due to how profiles were getting saved which conflicted with how updates work. We have corrected this bug and now your save files will persist per run and updates. Thank you for your patience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2305381 Depot 2305381
  • Loading history…
