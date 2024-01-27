A new update is available for the forest of conx! I have added the following:
-New logo/opening
-Player can now look fully up and fully down
-The computer now loads when you boot into it
-The computer no longer has janky mouse movement
-security cameras are now low res
The Forest of Conx update for 27 January 2024
Improvements+ update
