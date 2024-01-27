Achievement arrived!

Hello, conductors around the world who are enjoying Frostrain! Since our last update, we've received tons of encouragement and feedback from you. We really appreciate it. It's players like you that keep us going!

In this update, we've made a few additions. We've added achievements, fixed bugs, and improved usability!

Achievements

We've added 20 new achievements. Make your journey even more 'challenging'!

Usability improvements

Tired of adjusting the volume every time? Now your volume settings won't be reset.

Train information cards are now displayed in the correct position in UHD and QHD. Thanks for the report!

If you've made any engine improvements, the info panel will now display them even if train power synergy is not active.

In the same vein, if you have accumulated any Zeal, the info panel will now display them even if Engine's Children synergy is not active. (I should probably tell you what Zeal is, but...)

Bug fixes