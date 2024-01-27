 Skip to content

Turbo Chicken Simulator update for 27 January 2024

Update 06

Update 06

Build 13288181

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 06 is here, as always, we have created a video to show off all of the major features.

Here is the full list of changes:

CHANGED:

  • Gass station all pumps now work
  • The items that restored a flat amount of stamina now restore stamina over time
  • The FOV now adjusts when driving faster so that you get that fast driving feel a bit more
  • When using the Super Chikiyan ability you should now be invulnerable for the duration of the transformation sequence
  • The force multipliers applied when a projectile hits a car, the cars should now move more when hit
  • Small texture updates across the map

ADDED:

  • Terrain tessellation
  • New Enemy Type
  • New NPC Questgiver
  • New Vihicle: Mechava W123
  • Taxi Driving
  • Added passive effects: Buffs and Debuffs
  • You can now get "Drunk" if you drink some alcohol
  • Added a number of new vihicle sound effects:
    -Vehicle Hit
    -Low Fuel Hint
    -Blinkers
    -Horn
  • Added an indicator for when an Ability can be unlocked/upgraded
  • Simple Vihicle LOD (On/Off)

FIXED:

  • NPC 3 in tutorial secion was not interactable
  • Ultimate skills not resetting properly after dying
  • The Flight Ability no longer stays as the Gliding Ability after reloading or after dying during the Super Chikiyan Ability
  • Ability icons being visible when locked, this was not intended
  • Abilities being shown as locked after reloading a save

Open link