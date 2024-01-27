Update 06 is here, as always, we have created a video to show off all of the major features.
Here is the full list of changes:
CHANGED:
- Gass station all pumps now work
- The items that restored a flat amount of stamina now restore stamina over time
- The FOV now adjusts when driving faster so that you get that fast driving feel a bit more
- When using the Super Chikiyan ability you should now be invulnerable for the duration of the transformation sequence
- The force multipliers applied when a projectile hits a car, the cars should now move more when hit
- Small texture updates across the map
ADDED:
- Terrain tessellation
- New Enemy Type
- New NPC Questgiver
- New Vihicle: Mechava W123
- Taxi Driving
- Added passive effects: Buffs and Debuffs
- You can now get "Drunk" if you drink some alcohol
- Added a number of new vihicle sound effects:
-Vehicle Hit
-Low Fuel Hint
-Blinkers
-Horn
- Added an indicator for when an Ability can be unlocked/upgraded
- Simple Vihicle LOD (On/Off)
FIXED:
- NPC 3 in tutorial secion was not interactable
- Ultimate skills not resetting properly after dying
- The Flight Ability no longer stays as the Gliding Ability after reloading or after dying during the Super Chikiyan Ability
- Ability icons being visible when locked, this was not intended
- Abilities being shown as locked after reloading a save
