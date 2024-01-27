Small update - Jan 27/24

Tweaked the way air support locks onto targets, making it way less picky and more user-friendly.

Gave the first few levels a facelift, so now the difficulty eases in for newcomers, letting them get the hang of things without feeling overwhelmed.

Beefed up the V12 unit by slapping on three extra rockets – because let's be real, one just wasn't cutting it.

Spruced up some textures on our soldier buddies; they were looking a bit meh, but now they're rocking a more polished and snazzy appearance.