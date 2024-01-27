 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neocon Tower Defence 3 update for 27 January 2024

Small update - Jan 27/24

Share · View all patches · Build 13288154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tweaked the way air support locks onto targets, making it way less picky and more user-friendly.

Gave the first few levels a facelift, so now the difficulty eases in for newcomers, letting them get the hang of things without feeling overwhelmed.

Beefed up the V12 unit by slapping on three extra rockets – because let's be real, one just wasn't cutting it.

Spruced up some textures on our soldier buddies; they were looking a bit meh, but now they're rocking a more polished and snazzy appearance.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2705901 Depot 2705901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link