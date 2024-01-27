Three Kingdoms Zhao Yun updateV1.0.8

Version V1.0.8 Update:

Dear generals! Thank you for your active feedback. We have continued to optimize the game.

In this version update, we focused on fixing the problem of certain mission teleportation points disappearing；fixes the issue of appearance loss bugs,；and restores the save overwrite functionality.

Specific updates are as follows.

Fixed the issue where the Jie Bridge mission did not unlock the Gong SunZhan's camp teleportation point after completion.

Fixed the issue where the teleportation point to the Hutu River did not unlock.

Fixed the issue where, through special operations during decomposition, it was possible to obtain materials without consuming equipment.

Fixed the situation in Cutscene where Zhao Yun would be attacked by archers.

Fixed the issue where the teleportation point for the mission to seek aid in Xuchang was not unlocked.

Fixed the problem where equipment pickup settings were sometimes ineffective.

Adjusted purple gathering items (except gemstone raw stones) to allow two collections per refresh round.

Optimized the addition of equipment parts to both equipment and equipment blueprints.

Optimized some of Zhao Yun's action transition states.

Optimized performance in some Cutscene.

Optimized the position of some scene chests to prevent getting stuck.

Optimized the horse-riding areas in Longcou and Yijing. In Longcou, horse riding in certain areas is now allowed; removed the no-riding zone outside the military camp in Yijing.

Enabled the save overwrite function.

Removed the mechanism for automatic to manual transmission (Note: If a player has no manual saves, the previous automatic save will become manual upon starting the game again; if there are manual saves, it will not change).

Corrected Zhao Yun's skin appearance levels to 20 (Feathered Cavalry), 30 (Centurion), 40 (White Horse Warrior), and 50 (General).

Temporarily disabled other tabs/options in the Bagua Furnace.

Increased the priority of executions, allowing the skill to be interrupted at any time during execution.

Thank you for your understanding and support, and we hope you continue to enjoy the game!