- added new level (Natalies Apartment)
- added new game mode (conquest)
- added volume settings
- players now change color based on team
-
Green Hawk Platoon Playtest update for 27 January 2024
Update Notes for January 26, 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2128451 Depot 2128451
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update