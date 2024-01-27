Beta 1.1.8
- Added a lot of rocks to the game for outdoor decorating. More rocks are coming soon.
- Fixed a visual that was causing certain clothing items not to match their icons.
- Fixed a bug resulting in the Quick Reference Guide to show over top of the pause menu.
- Adjusted Scroll Bars on all menus so that they are the same size, regardless of content.
- Increased Scroll Sensitivity on Catalog and Inventory by 4x. We did not adjust the scroll speed on Editor as the scroll areas are much smaller, we feel it would make it harder to navigate. Based on user feedback we will adjust these values going forward.
- Fixed a bug resulting in Scroll Bars not reaching the bottom on Catalog categories.
- Fixed a bug where Outdoor categories were showing when loading indoor categories on the first load of the Catalog page.
- Fixed a bug that caused Indoor and Outdoor items to show when unfiltering a category.
- Changed Context Menu so that it does not cause the UI to slide out when hovered upon if you have your binder hidden.
- Changed Art Menu so that it does not cause the UI to slide out when hovered upon if you have your binder hidden.
- Changed Guide/ Quick Reference Button so that it does not cause the UI to slide out when hovered upon if you have your binder hidden.
- Added click sound to Guide/ Quick Reference slide out.
- Changed default Decrease Size key to “3” and Increase Size key to “4”.
- Updated Error Alert "Dragging disabled when multi-select active." to "Selected items must be moved with keyboard."
- Reverted default delete key from “Delete” to “Backspace” to account for users without full keyboards. This can still be changed to any key in the Settings menu.
- Fixed several errors that were found by the development team through debugging.
- Updated Tutorial so that arrows, page turns and actions all work in reverse order.
- Changed the arrow button on tutorial to a button that reads “Quit Tutorial”.
- Replaced the existing first step in the tutorial with a “Welcome to the Tutorial” message.
- Tutorial will now spawn upon clicking “New Game” for the first time instead of on load. This will let people make it to the home screen instead of the Tutorial on their first play.
Changed files in this update