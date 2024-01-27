 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Core Crossing update for 27 January 2024

Controls Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13287985 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Down is now stepping backward instead of turning around 180°.
  • Shift key is now turning around 180°. This is X on Xbox controller / Square on PS4 controller.
  • Tab key is now toggle minimap. This is Select on Xbox controller / Share on PS4 controller.

Please remap keyboard keys to your liking by going into Menu > Options > Keyboard Config

If encounter issues with keyboard mapping, please delete the configuration file

  1. In Steam client Library: Right-click on the game title on the left > hover over "Manage" > click "Browse local files"
  2. In file explorer: go into "www" folder > go into "save" folder > delete "config" file
    The config file will be recreated afresh the next time the game is started for you to reconfigure options and keybinds

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2299621 Depot 2299621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link