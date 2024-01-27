Controls Update

- Down is now stepping backward instead of turning around 180°.
- Shift key is now turning around 180°. This is X on Xbox controller / Square on PS4 controller.
- Tab key is now toggle minimap. This is Select on Xbox controller / Share on PS4 controller.
Please remap keyboard keys to your liking by going into Menu > Options > Keyboard Config
If encounter issues with keyboard mapping, please delete the configuration file
- In Steam client Library: Right-click on the game title on the left > hover over "Manage" > click "Browse local files"
- In file explorer: go into "www" folder > go into "save" folder > delete "config" file
The config file will be recreated afresh the next time the game is started for you to reconfigure options and keybinds
Thank you.
Changed files in this update