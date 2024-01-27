Controls Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13287985 · Last edited 27 January 2024 – 03:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Down is now stepping backward instead of turning around 180°.

Shift key is now turning around 180°. This is X on Xbox controller / Square on PS4 controller.

Tab key is now toggle minimap. This is Select on Xbox controller / Share on PS4 controller.

Please remap keyboard keys to your liking by going into Menu > Options > Keyboard Config

If encounter issues with keyboard mapping, please delete the configuration file

In Steam client Library: Right-click on the game title on the left > hover over "Manage" > click "Browse local files" In file explorer: go into "www" folder > go into "save" folder > delete "config" file

The config file will be recreated afresh the next time the game is started for you to reconfigure options and keybinds

Thank you.