JANUARY UPDATE v0.74009

Build 13287766 · Last edited 27 January 2024 – 02:09:24 UTC

[NEW] Job and event system. Implemented to improve flow of game-play

[NEW] Jail area. Location spawn for arrested players

[NEW] Bank heist job

[NEW] More checklist objectives added

[GFX] Improved graphic performance. Further optimization still needed in future

[Fix] Jobs are less time consuming and more user friendly

[Fix] Forklifts no longer have network issue

[Fix] No getting stuck walking over small objects e.g. stairs, gutters, etc

[Fix] Minor bug fixes and improvements