JANUARY UPDATE v0.74009

[NEW] Job and event system. Implemented to improve flow of game-play
[NEW] Jail area. Location spawn for arrested players
[NEW] Bank heist job
[NEW] More checklist objectives added
[GFX] Improved graphic performance. Further optimization still needed in future
[Fix] Jobs are less time consuming and more user friendly
[Fix] Forklifts no longer have network issue
[Fix] No getting stuck walking over small objects e.g. stairs, gutters, etc
[Fix] Minor bug fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update