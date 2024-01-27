 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Social Status : Life Simulator update for 27 January 2024

JANUARY UPDATE v0.74009

Share · View all patches · Build 13287766 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[NEW] Job and event system. Implemented to improve flow of game-play
[NEW] Jail area. Location spawn for arrested players
[NEW] Bank heist job
[NEW] More checklist objectives added

[GFX] Improved graphic performance. Further optimization still needed in future

[Fix] Jobs are less time consuming and more user friendly
[Fix] Forklifts no longer have network issue
[Fix] No getting stuck walking over small objects e.g. stairs, gutters, etc
[Fix] Minor bug fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 2679891 Depot 2679891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link