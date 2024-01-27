 Skip to content

Boat Warfare update for 27 January 2024

Update 0.26.4 (Post Chapter 3 Fixes Update)

Update 0.26.4 (Post Chapter 3 Fixes Update) · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nothings perfect right? There were various things that needed to be addressed following the prior update. The following changes fix a bunch of issues that were caused from that update and some issues that came up during testing. See below for the changes!

  • added info text to Ch3 level 1 to inform play how to use new weapon

  • added some foliage to Ch1 lvl 4

  • added some geometry to ch1 lvl 1

  • added some geometry to Ch2 lvl 3

  • added missing collision to dock in ch2 lvl 3

  • fixed an issue causing waypoints to not be on their target

  • fixed issues causing waypoints to not correctly display in Chapters 1 & 2

  • fixed new mechanic info text to be removed by correct button/key press

  • fixed issue with player cam not being removed on death

  • fixed some enemy pathing in Chapter 2

  • fixed issue where Ch2 lvl 3 could not be completed

  • fixed issue where you could not see the ch3 boat in customization screen

  • fixed issue where player could shoot their own missile as it launches

  • fixed various script errors that were coming up on edge cases

  • fixed some issues where audio would not play, or incorrect audio was playing

  • fixed music not starting sometimes for level 1 & 2 in Chapter 1

  • removed the wake from the wood raft

  • removed unnecessary waypoint on Ch2 lvl 1

  • increased the speed of the rescue boats in Chapter 3

  • optimized some particles in Chapter 1

  • adjusted the death object rotation amounts on several objects

