Update 0.26.4 (Post Chapter 3 Fixes Update)

Nothings perfect right? There were various things that needed to be addressed following the prior update. The following changes fix a bunch of issues that were caused from that update and some issues that came up during testing. See below for the changes!

added info text to Ch3 level 1 to inform play how to use new weapon

added some foliage to Ch1 lvl 4

added some geometry to ch1 lvl 1

added some geometry to Ch2 lvl 3

added missing collision to dock in ch2 lvl 3

fixed an issue causing waypoints to not be on their target

fixed issues causing waypoints to not correctly display in Chapters 1 & 2

fixed new mechanic info text to be removed by correct button/key press

fixed issue with player cam not being removed on death

fixed some enemy pathing in Chapter 2

fixed issue where Ch2 lvl 3 could not be completed

fixed issue where you could not see the ch3 boat in customization screen

fixed issue where player could shoot their own missile as it launches

fixed various script errors that were coming up on edge cases

fixed some issues where audio would not play, or incorrect audio was playing

fixed music not starting sometimes for level 1 & 2 in Chapter 1

removed the wake from the wood raft

removed unnecessary waypoint on Ch2 lvl 1

increased the speed of the rescue boats in Chapter 3

optimized some particles in Chapter 1