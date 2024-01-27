Update 0.26.4 (Post Chapter 3 Fixes Update)

Nothings perfect right? There were various things that needed to be addressed following the prior update. The following changes fix a bunch of issues that were caused from that update and some issues that came up during testing. See below for the changes!
added info text to Ch3 level 1 to inform play how to use new weapon
added some foliage to Ch1 lvl 4
added some geometry to ch1 lvl 1
added some geometry to Ch2 lvl 3
added missing collision to dock in ch2 lvl 3
fixed an issue causing waypoints to not be on their target
fixed issues causing waypoints to not correctly display in Chapters 1 & 2
fixed new mechanic info text to be removed by correct button/key press
fixed issue with player cam not being removed on death
fixed some enemy pathing in Chapter 2
fixed issue where Ch2 lvl 3 could not be completed
fixed issue where you could not see the ch3 boat in customization screen
fixed issue where player could shoot their own missile as it launches
fixed various script errors that were coming up on edge cases
fixed some issues where audio would not play, or incorrect audio was playing
fixed music not starting sometimes for level 1 & 2 in Chapter 1
removed the wake from the wood raft
removed unnecessary waypoint on Ch2 lvl 1
increased the speed of the rescue boats in Chapter 3
optimized some particles in Chapter 1
adjusted the death object rotation amounts on several objects
