New Triggers: Run / Crouch / Dodge / Ragdoll
Bumper Improvement
Correct characters rotation on zone respawn
Terrain Collision Fix on respawn
Playcraft update for 27 January 2024
New triggers & Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
PLAYCRAFT Content Depot 805271
Changed files in this update