 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Playcraft update for 27 January 2024

New triggers & Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 13287607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Triggers: Run / Crouch / Dodge / Ragdoll
Bumper Improvement
Correct characters rotation on zone respawn
Terrain Collision Fix on respawn

Changed files in this update

PLAYCRAFT Content Depot 805271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link