Unforetold: Witchstone update for 27 January 2024

Patch Notes - January 26th, 2024

We wanted to quickly address some of most frequently mentioned comments about the game. Thank you for helping us make Unforetold: Witchstone better.

Updates

  • (Much requested) Making item rarity easier to tell by adjusting the vibrancy of the colored icon outlines
  • (Much requested) Providing extra dialogue options during the event on the way to Howling Valley so players are not forced to make a decision this early on what they intend to do with Kalsundia
  • Showing the build version on the title screen

Fixes

  • (Much requested) Fixed key binding changes not saving after pressing Apply
  • Fixed the Goals page in the Journal displaying overlapping text when opened from notifications and dialogue
  • Fixed the NPC appreciation values not displaying the same value in the Journal Characters page and the characters’ detail page
  • Fixed a crash when a companion is ordered to move right after being ordered to attack, but is unable to do so
  • Fixed a softlock when loading a manual save during combat if loading into a fight
  • Fixed a crash when loading a saved game while faction soldiers are fighting for a building

