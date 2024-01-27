Patch Notes - January 26th, 2024

We wanted to quickly address some of most frequently mentioned comments about the game. Thank you for helping us make Unforetold: Witchstone better.
Updates
- (Much requested) Making item rarity easier to tell by adjusting the vibrancy of the colored icon outlines
- (Much requested) Providing extra dialogue options during the event on the way to Howling Valley so players are not forced to make a decision this early on what they intend to do with Kalsundia
- Showing the build version on the title screen
Fixes
- (Much requested) Fixed key binding changes not saving after pressing Apply
- Fixed the Goals page in the Journal displaying overlapping text when opened from notifications and dialogue
- Fixed the NPC appreciation values not displaying the same value in the Journal Characters page and the characters’ detail page
- Fixed a crash when a companion is ordered to move right after being ordered to attack, but is unable to do so
- Fixed a softlock when loading a manual save during combat if loading into a fight
- Fixed a crash when loading a saved game while faction soldiers are fighting for a building
