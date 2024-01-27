[Fixed] Issue where dessert mixture cause multiplayer stuck on tablet screen
[Fixed] Can't close up restaurant
Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 27 January 2024
Hotfix for tablet screen and closing up
Patchnotes via Steam Community
[Fixed] Issue where dessert mixture cause multiplayer stuck on tablet screen
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1001271 Depot 1001271
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update