 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 27 January 2024

Hotfix for tablet screen and closing up

Share · View all patches · Build 13287595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Fixed] Issue where dessert mixture cause multiplayer stuck on tablet screen
[Fixed] Can't close up restaurant

Changed files in this update

Depot 1001271 Depot 1001271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link