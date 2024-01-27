Hot Fix #3

Hey Creators!



It's Friday, and as the sun sets on yet another exhilarating week, we can't help but feel the excitement in the air! The Universim team extends its heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for your unwavering support throughout this incredible journey. It's almost been a full week since the launch, and your valuable feedback has been instrumental in refining The Universim. We've been hard at work addressing your suggestions and enhancing the overall gameplay experience. As we approach the weekend, we're thrilled to share some exciting updates with you in our latest patch notes. Thank you for being an essential part of The Universim community, and we can't wait to see you in the game with these exciting new improvements!

Here’s what’s been worked on:

Invisible Fire ( A proper fix ). The roads under nuggets were getting too hot, burning poor nuggets.

Warning notifications for the Hot / Cold temperatures before it becomes critical and when it is already critical.

Hyperlube speed was extremely slow due to bug. Now it is fixed and nuggets can zoom from one end to the other with an extreme speed. Time to optimize the city.

Fixed Planet Cracker Gather timer

Air filters were not working properly with the Simulation system, causing the increased pollution when the player was away from the planet where it was built.

Crash that appeared due to Alien Resource Miner building due to harvesters missing their reference in the world.

Most of the narrator tracks were stabilized to have the same voice volume.

Game tip controller was crashing the game when it tried to showcase the tips while simulation the planet

During the Planet Cracker attack, the Planet Cracker position had some minor issues causing a rare error, preventing the load of the save file.

The ForeignSim system tried to apply simulation and was failing to do it properly while trying to find a partner nugget. It was trying to grab an exile nugget as a partner for the citizen nugget, producing an error.

If you don't spot a specific issue addressed in these patch notes, fret not! We are diligently working behind the scenes to address any lingering bugs or concerns that may have slipped through the cracks. Your feedback is crucial to us, and we encourage you to keep the communication lines open. Feel free to share your experiences, report any issues, or simply join the conversation on our Discord channel. Together, we'll continue to fine-tune and enhance The Universim, ensuring a stellar gaming experience for all. Your support and engagement make this journey truly special, and we can't wait to tackle any challenges that arise with your invaluable input. See you in the universe!

Sincerely,

Crytivo Crew