Strayed Playtest update for 27 January 2024

Patch 0.0.7.5

Patch 0.0.7.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch includes the following fixes:

  • Fixed locked crate not unlocking
  • Fixed disconnections/crashes
  • Fixed doors not fully closing
  • Fixed multiple destroyed container bags spawning

Changed files in this update

Depot 2372161 Depot 2372161
