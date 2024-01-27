Patch 0.0.7.5

This patch includes the following fixes:
- Fixed locked crate not unlocking
- Fixed disconnections/crashes
- Fixed doors not fully closing
- Fixed multiple destroyed container bags spawning
Changed files in this update