Hot Fix 0.17.7.0

This update addresses several bugs from the new update.

Changes

Condo: Removed large AFK notice while in Condos, now only shows a small AFK icon at the bottom left. This should help remove the AFK status from blocking media you are actively watching

Condo: New VR Grid material

Condo: New material variants to Basic Doorframe

Updated dialogue UI. Now has better support for longer sentences (no longer resizes the text)

SDK: Added Play testing button to SDK scoreboard, allowing you to quickly play test an SDK map in the Game World it's being made for

SDK: Updated walkable angles for Virus maps

SDK: Added Game World IO module that has outputs when a Game World / Game Type is currently active on the level, along with other gameplay events

SDK: Workshop map title now displays on the waiting for players screen, instead of just "workshop map"

SDK: Added checks to prevent players from entering into seats

Condo IO/SDK: Added IO events for CTF flag (OnPickedUp), Oddball (OnPickedUp), Weapon Pickup (OnPickedUp, OnRespawned), Health/Ammo/Armor Pickup (OnPickedUp, OnRespawned)

SDK: Removed use prompt for Libretro items

SDK: Disabled media players in workshop maps

SDK: You can now eat food in Game Worlds

Condo IO/SDK: Damage/Heal Volume now can damage/heal up to 10,000 HP

Bug Fixes

SDK: Fixed certain Workshop tags not being selectable

SDK: Fixed CTF and Oddball items showing up in Virus maps

Minigolf - Nostalgia: Hole 13 fixed circling for a long time in the first tube hole

Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed not going out of bounds on the floor in Hole 15, 16, 17

Known Bugs

Selecting a Workshop Game World map from the Game World Ports doesn’t work currently

Toy Time Weekend Event!

We're running a new Weekend event this weekend! All toy-themed maps will have a 1.5x unit boost, which includes Cardboard Castle, Toy Room, Bedzoom, Hallway Raceway, and Nostalgia!

