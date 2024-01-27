 Skip to content

Akumi Wars Playtest update for 27 January 2024

Akumi Wars 0.0.16 - Map bug fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Fixes:
• Creating a 2nd game would not reset the game map and would carry over the progress of a previous game leaving incorrect nodes unlocked. 2nd game would also treat the prologue as if you already completed it and not play any of the tutorial dialogues.
• Fixed autoplay visual bug
• Victory screen fix - victory screen menu was not showing up after beating a boss.

